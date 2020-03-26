ï»¿Thursday, 26 March 2020
SoftBank Group's share rally ends after Moody's downgrade
Added: 26.03.2020 0:57 | 16 views | 0 comments
Source: www.japantimes.co.jp
SoftBank Group Corp's shares fell 8% in early trade on Thursday, ending a 55% rally in the stock, after Moody's downgraded the tech conglomerate's debt rating by two notches over plans to sell prime assets into a volatile market.
Tags:
Stocks
,
Planes
