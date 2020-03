Added: 25.03.2020 21:16 | 19 views | 0 comments

The dollar slid and global equity markets marched higher on Wednesday, poised for a second day of gains on optimism $2 trillion in U.S. fiscal stimulus will dampen the economic shock the coronavirus pandemic already has started to inflict.U.S. senators will vote Wednesday. Top aides to Republican President Donald Trump and senior Republican and Democrat senators agreed on the unprecedented bill after five days of marathon talks.