Wall Street gains ahead of Senate vote on $2 trillion aid package



Added: 25.03.2020



Wall Street rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, building on the previous session's gains, as the U.S. Senate neared a vote to clear a $2 trillion package to support businesses and households affected by the coronavirus pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »