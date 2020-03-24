U.S. industries scramble for exemptions as state shutdown orders grow



Source: www.sgtreport.com



As several more U.S. states moved to impose stay-at-home orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus, industries from steelmakers to auto dealerships were scrambling for exemptions that would allow them to remain open. More in feeds.reuters.com »