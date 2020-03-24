Futures bounce after brutal selloff



Added: 24.03.2020 11:52 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.baltimoresun.com



U.S. stock index futures jumped 5% to their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from a brutal coronavirus-driven selloff on signs that Washington was nearing a deal on a $2 trillion economic rescue package. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Washington