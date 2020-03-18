SoftBank Group's market cap dips below domestic telco as scepticism grows



Added: 18.03.2020 5:43 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: seekingalpha.com



SoftBank Group Corp shares fell as much as 11.6% on Wednesday, with its market capitalization dipping below the value of its domestic telco, as uncertainty grows over its management of a portfolio of unproven startups. More in feeds.reuters.com »