U.S. airlines, saying it will take a 'long time' to recover, try to quickly reduce workforce

Added: 18.03.2020 1:50 | 9 views | 0 comments

U.S. airlines are seeking to quickly reduce their workforces through early retirement packages or unpaid leave of up to 12 months with medical benefits in an effort to cut costs as the rapid spread of the coronavirus keeps people from flying.