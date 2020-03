HSBC appoints insider Noel Quinn as chief executive



HSBC said on Tuesday it appointed Noel Quinn as chief executive officer, handing the insider and interim boss the reins of Europe's biggest bank and ending months of speculation an external candidate could get the role. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU