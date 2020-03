U.S. retail sales fall broadly in February



U.S. retail sales fell by the most in more than a year in February and the coronavirus outbreak is expected to depress sales in the months ahead, which could strengthen economists' expectations of a consumer-led recession by the second quarter. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money