Oil prices jumped $1 as recent sharp falls draw investors



Added: 17.03.2020 2:21 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.usatoday.com



Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic encouraged bargain hunters to come forward, although the market remains volatile as the spread of the infection disrupts economies and hurts demand. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil