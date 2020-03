Added: 16.03.2020 22:43 | 6 views | 0 comments

Power producer PG&E Corp won bankruptcy court approval to use up to $23 billion in financing after California Governor Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-16/pg-e-wins-approval-of-23-billion-bankruptcy-financing-package on Monday.