LSE gets U.S. nod for Refinitiv deal



Added: 16.03.2020 12:40 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.alamy.com



The London Stock Exchange Group said on Monday it had gained approval from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment for its $27 billion takeover of analytics firm Refinitiv, judging there were no national security concerns with the deal. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: London