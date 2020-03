Brent falls 10%, WTI below $30 as coronavirus spreads



Brent fell by 10% on Monday, and U.S. crude to below $30, as emergency rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global counterparts failed to tame markets and China's factory output plunged at the sharpest pace in 30 years amid the spread of coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED