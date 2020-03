UK plans to ban mass gatherings next week to curb Covid-19: Sky News

British government is planning to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-mass-gatherings-to-be-banned-under-government-plans-to-combat-covid-19-spread-11957350 late Friday, citing a Whitehall source.