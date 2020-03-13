Buffett's Berkshire taps former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault for board, as Bill Gates steps aside

Added: 13.03.2020 22:06 | 4 views | 0 comments

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that former American Express Co Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Chenault has been nominated to the conglomerate's board of directors, replacing Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates.