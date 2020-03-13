U.S. excludes some Chinese medical products from tariffs



The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it granted on Thursday exclusions from import tariffs for some medical products imported from China, including face masks, stethoscope covers and blood pressure cuff sleeves. More in feeds.reuters.com »