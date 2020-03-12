Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus worries



Source: www.ocbj.com



Broadcom Inc withdrew its revenue forecast for 2020 on Thursday, joining a host of chipmakers that have either cut or pulled their sales outlook due to disruptions in global supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »