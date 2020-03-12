JetBlue CEO latest airline executive to take salary cut amid coronavirus



JetBlue Airways Chief Executive Robin Hayes is taking a temporary salary cut of 20%, the company said on Thursday, the latest airline executive to reduce or forgo base pay in an effort to rein in costs amid the spreading coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »