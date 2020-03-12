OAG says United, Delta, Lufthansa to bear brunt of U.S. travel curbs

U.S. travel restrictions on passengers arriving from Europe's border-free Schengen area will affect passengers arriving on 6,747 flights over the next four weeks or 11% of all international flights, flight data provider OAG said.