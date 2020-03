U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, but coronavirus layoffs loom



Source: www.azcentral.com



The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as employers continued to hold on to their workers, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to an increase in layoffs as companies battle supply chain disruptions and sagging demand for some goods and services. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Workers