Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario



Added: 12.03.2020 8:21 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thisismoney.co.uk



Cinema operator Cineworld could breach the terms of its existing debt arrangements under a worst case scenario for the impact of the coronavirus over the next few months, the company said in its annual results release on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money