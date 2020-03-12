Tesco does not expect more than short-term shortages over coronavirus



Added: 12.03.2020 7:53 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.groceryinsight.com



Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco does not expect to see anything more than short-term shortages of certain products as customers stockpile over coronavirus, its chairmain said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »