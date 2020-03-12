ï»¿Thursday, 12 March 2020
Carl Icahn lifts stake in Occidental Petroleum to nearly 10%: WSJ
Added: 12.03.2020 1:57 | 9 views | 0 comments
Activist investor Carl Icahn has increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp to almost 10%, scaling up his fight to take control of the oil producer, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday.
