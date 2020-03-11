S&P 500 falls 20% from record high, crossing bear market threshold



The S&P 500 on Wednesday fell 20% below its Feb. 19 intraday record high, crossing the threshold into a bear market after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. More in feeds.reuters.com »