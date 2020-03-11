Amtrak says bookings plunge, is set to lose several hundred million dollars on coronavirus fears



Added: 11.03.2020 19:34 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Wednesday that bookings had plunged 50% since the coronavirus outbreak and that it now expected significant service reductions and losses of hundreds of millions of dollars. More in feeds.reuters.com »