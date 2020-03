Coronavirus shifts U.S. recession debate from 'if' to 'what shape'?



Source: www.marketwatch.com



Until recently, economists were debating what it would take for the U.S. economy to fall into a recession. But after taking a cue from markets, the conversation for some economists has shifted from whether there will be a sharp downturn, to figuring out what shape the recovery could take. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy