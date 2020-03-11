ï»¿Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Trump to discuss coronavirus response with Wall Street chiefs
Added: 11.03.2020 17:34 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: money.cnn.com
President Donald Trump will meet with Wall Street executives on Wednesday to discuss the financial industry's response to the coronavirus and the toll it is taking on small businesses, markets and the broader economy, the White House said.
Tags:
Donald Trump
,
White House
,
President
,
Economy
