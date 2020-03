BlackRock says voted against Qualcomm executive pay, director



Added: 11.03.2020 15:40 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.com



Top fund manager BlackRock Inc said on Wednesday it cast an advisory vote against the pay of executives at chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, , and against a compensation committee member, citing a concern that a one-time stock award was "not aligned" with shareholder interests. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Qualcomm