PepsiCo aims for energy boost with $3.85 billion Rockstar deal



PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday made its biggest bet in the energy drinks market with a $3.85 billion deal to buy Rockstar Energy Beverages, opening a new front in its long-running battle with Coca-Cola Co . More in feeds.reuters.com »