U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in February



Added: 11.03.2020 12:39 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.onondaganation.org



U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in February but are likely to decline in the months ahead as the coronavirus outbreak depresses demand for some goods and services, outweighing price increases related to shortages caused by disruptions to the supply chain. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money