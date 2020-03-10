U.S. airlines see distant recovery as coronoavirus hits travel



Added: 10.03.2020 18:09 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.commondreams.org



Leading U.S. airlines on Tuesday ditched 2020 forecasts and unveiled more sweeping capacity cuts and cost-saving measures in response to the spreading coronavirus, while United Airlines warned of a deep hit to the sector. More in feeds.reuters.com »