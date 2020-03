Coronavirus wipes $70 billion off global listed airlines



The rapid spread of coronavirus has wiped almost a third - or $70 billion - off the world's top 20 listed airlines and reshuffled global rankings, elevating Air China into third place behind U.S. rivals, an analysis by Reuters shows. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU