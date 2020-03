United Airlines shores up liquidity, cuts costs to weather coronavirus



United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it has raised an extra $2 billion in financing while slashing its 2020 capital expenditures by more than a third in an effort to prepare for a prolonged slump in travel demand due to COVID-19. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Slash