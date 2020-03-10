Exclusive: Nissan to pull out of venture fund with Renault in cost-cutting drive, sources say

Added: 10.03.2020 10:45 | 11 views | 0 comments

Nissan Motor Co is likely to pull out from a venture capital fund it runs with alliance partners Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors, as part of the Japanese automaker's drive to cut costs and conserve cash, two sources said.