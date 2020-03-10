Exclusive: Blackstone in talks to take developer SOHO China private in $4 billion deal - sources



U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc is in exclusive talks to take SOHO China Ltd private in a $4 billion deal, said two sources, in one of its biggest bets yet on the Chinese market. More in feeds.reuters.com »