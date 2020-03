Exclusive: CBOE VIX options froze at open - exchange official



Trading in options on Wall Street's fear gauge was impossible in the first minutes of Monday's session due to a complete absence of prices from the market makers on whom trading depends, a representative of index operator CBOE Global Markets Inc said. CBOE Senior Trade Desk Specialist Ryan Stone told Reuters that VIX options were tradable at 9:51 a.m. ET (1351 GMT) but a lack of liquidity led to a lag of about seven minutes until the first trade, around