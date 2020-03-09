Investor fears rise over recession, bear market as coronavirus spreads in U.S.



The words "bear market" and "recession" are being used with increasing frequency as investors try to assess how badly the coronavirus outbreak will damage global growth and to what extent it could further weigh on asset prices. More in feeds.reuters.com »