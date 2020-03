Wall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears



Added: 09.03.2020 17:50 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com



Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted about 5% on Monday, as a slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession on the anniversary of the U.S. stock market's longest bull run. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil