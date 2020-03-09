CP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog

Added: 09.03.2020 9:35 | 13 views | 0 comments

CP Group's $10 billion deal to buy Tesco PLC's 2,000 Thai retail outlets marks the end of a three-way tycoon tussle - and the beginning of the first engagement for Thailand's newly powerful antitrust watchdog.