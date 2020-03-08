PIMCO sees mild recession due to virus but tight credit poses risk



Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), one of the world's largest investment firms, told clients on Sunday the coronavirus outbreak is likely to cause a relatively mild and short recession though tight credit markets could worsen the downturn. More in feeds.reuters.com »