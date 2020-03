Italy coronavirus deaths near 200 after biggest daily jump



The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago.