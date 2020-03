Added: 06.03.2020 16:43 | 12 views | 0 comments

JP Morgan Chase & Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and 'feels really good' after undergoing heart surgery, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/55538a00-5f3b-11ea-8033-fa40a0d65a98 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.