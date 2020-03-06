ï»¿Friday, 06 March 2020
State Bank of India exploring range of rescue options for troubled Yes Bank: sources
State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, is exploring a wide range of rescue options for struggling Yes Bank Ltd including a complete buyout of its private-sector rival, two sources familiar with the matter said.
