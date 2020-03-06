EssilorLuxottica forecasts profit growth despite coronavirus impact



EssilorLuxottica expects continued profit growth this year after stronger 2019 results, saying on Friday the outbreak of coronavirus had not hit output at its Italian factories and its production in China was getting back to normal. More in feeds.reuters.com »