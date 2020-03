U.S. employment report expected to show strength before coronavirus spread



U.S. job growth likely slowed in February, but the pace probably remained consistent with a healthy labor market despite the coronavirus outbreak, which stoked financial market fears of a recession and prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED