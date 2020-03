Gap names Sonia Syngal as new CEO



Apparel retailer Gap Inc on Thursday named long-time executive Sonia Syngal as its new chief executive officer, nearly four months after the surprise exit of its then chief Art Peck. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Money