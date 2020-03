Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'



Source: america.aljazeera.com



The coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to $113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, while the head of a large U.S. airline said the drop-off in travel demand seemed driven more by fear than economics, similar to what happened after the disasters of Sept. 11, 2001. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Economy