U.S. factory orders fall more than expected in January



Added: 05.03.2020 15:26 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kut.org



New orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in January and could drop further as a worldwide coronavirus outbreak strains supply chains and undercuts the manufacturing sector, which had recently shown signs of stabilizing after a prolonged slump. More in feeds.reuters.com »