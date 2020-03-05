PetroChina suspends some gas contracts as coronavirus hits demand: sources



Added: 05.03.2020 11:41 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



PetroChina has suspended some natural gas imports, including on liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments and on gas imported via pipelines, as a seasonal plunge in demand adds to the impact on consumption from the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »