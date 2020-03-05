Southwest Airline sees first-quarter revenue hit from coronavirus outbreak



Source: www.airnewstimes.co.uk



Southwest Airlines Co said on Thursday it expects a hit of $200 million to $300 million to its first-quarter operating revenue from a fall in customer demand and an increase in trip cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com »